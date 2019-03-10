After a loss in the third One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to bounce back against Australia in the fourth contest of the rubber at the PCA stadium, here on Sunday. The hosts won the first two contest before suffering a 32-run defeat in Ranchi and another win will seal the series. With experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni rested for the final two ODI's, all eyes will be on young Rishabh Pant who will try to prove his worth to book his ticket for this year's World Cup. While Pant's inclusion in the playing eleven is certain for tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if Ambati Rayudu gets a chance after consecutive poor shows in the series. In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also likely to make a comeback on Sunday as Mohammed Shami went off the field in Ranchi with a minor leg injury. The team management will try to give rest to Shami as a precautionary measure before the mega event in England and Wales. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
India vs Australia 4th ODI Live
-
-
- Refresh
0
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma
No run.
0
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma
Full again to Sharma. This is on middle stump. Rohit taps it back to the bowler.
1
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan
Follows that up with a single. Length ball on off, Shikhar pushes it wide of the cover fielder and gets a run.
4
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan
FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan is up and running. Cummins misses his line and bowls a length delivery on the pads. Dhawan flicks it away towards the square leg fence for a boundary. Nice way to get off the mark.
1
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma
Once again full, this time on middle and leg. Sharma drives it to mid on and takes a single. Richardson there dives to his left and keeps it down to one.First runs off the day.
0
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma
Cummins comes steaming in and bowls full length delivery on off. It is right on the money. Cummins gets a hint of away swing. Sharma does well to block it.
We are all set to begin. Out walk Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The former will take the strike. Pat Cummins to start the proceedings with the first new ball for Australia.
Aaron Finch, the Australian captain says that he would have batted first as well. Says the pitch will remain same and hopes that they bowl well and take early wickets. States that they want to level the series and wants to look at the bigger picture going forward.
Virat Kohli, the Indian captain says he wants to bat first. Reckons it looks like a belter of a pitch and he wants to put runs on the board. Adds saying Australia want to level the series so there will be pressure to chase it down. Feels the pitch will remain the same and states he cannot predict if there will be due or not. Mentions there are 4 changes in the squad. Dhoni, Rayudu, Shami and Jadeja are out Pant, Rahul, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal are in.
TOSS - Finch calls heads but tails it is. India win the toss and elect to bat first.