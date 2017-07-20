Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup: India Eager to Upset Australia

Odds are stacked heavily against them but a confident India will aim to turn the tables when they take on six-time champions Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup tiday. India have a poor record against Australia, having lost 34 out of 42 games the two teams have played so far. But the Mithali Raj-led Indian team will be aiming to end the losing streak against Australia. A win will ensure India's entry into the summit clash at Lord's only for the second time in the history of the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Live Updates Between India vs Australia straight from Derby

The match will be played at The County Ground, a ground boasting plenty of familiarity for India having played four of its group games here that included its last must-win clash against New Zealand to reach the semi-finals.