India Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India Lose Smriti Mandhana Early

Live Score, India vs Australia: The group stage match between the two teams is being played at Bristol. © AFP

Following a 115-run thrashing by South Africa, the Indian women's cricket team will look to bounce back against Australia in their next group stage match of the ICC Women's World Cup here at the Bristol Country Ground on Wednesday. After winning four matches on the trot, the Indian women on Saturday failed to put up a collective effort in the field against the Proteas, resulting in their first defeat of the tournament. Australia too succumbed to their first loss in five matches in their previous match against England and dropped to second spot in the points table. England, Australia and India share eight points each in the table to remain first, second and third respectively, divided by superior run-rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)

15:34 IST: FOUR! Another beauty from Punam Raut. She finds the gap and drives the ball towards cover. India 25/1 in 9 overs.

15:30 IST: FOUR! Punam Raut takes a big stride and guides Schutt towards sweeper cover. What a shot from the right-hander. India 21/1 in 8.2 overs.

15:27 IST: Mithali goes on backfoot and jabs the ball towards extra cover region. India 17/1 in 8 overs.

15:20 IST: 5 overs gone! India 11/1. Mithali Raj 1*, Punam Raut 6*.

15:17 IST: Captain Mithali Raj comes to the crease now. Can she rebuild India innings after Mandhana's wicket?

15:14 IST: BIG WICKET! Ashleigh Gardner strikes, Smriti Mandhana departs for 3. India 9/1 in 3.2 overs.

15:12 IST: FOUR! First boundary of the India innings. Punam Raut guides Schutt towards deep mid wicket. India 9/0 in 3 overs.

15:08 IST: Another good over from Australia. Gardner concedes just 2 runs. India 4/0 in 2 overs.

15:06 IST: Ashleigh Gardner comes into the attack.

15:04 IST: Excellent start from Megan Schutt. Just 2 runs off her over. India 2/0 in 1 over.

15:00 IST: Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana are making their way to the middle. Megan Schutt will open the attack for Australia. Umpire says - Lets's play. Here we go.

STAT ATTACK: At Bristol, the teams batting second have won 3 out of 5 games in this World Cup. But, the last 2 matches at Bristol have been won batting first. What is your prediction for today's match?

Playing XIs:

India Women XI: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

Australia Women XI: Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (captain), Elyse Villani, Alex Blackwell, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kristen Beams

14:33 IST: TOSS: Australia opt to field against India at Bristol.

14:23 IST: It's cold morning in Bristol. Both the teams - India and Australia - have arrived at the stadium. Toss is just few minutes away.

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and Australia.

India will hope their star player Smriti Mandhana fires against Australia at the top after failing to get going in her previous two outings. Mandhana scored eight runs against Sri Lanka and two against south Africa. Skipper Mithali Raj will also look to open her arms against Australia after scoring a golden duck against South Africa. In-form batter Deepti Sharma, who has so far scored 172 runs in the five matches will look to continue her fine run with the willow. In the bowling department, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht -- the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with nine scalps -- will look to put the brakes on the Australians alongside medium pacer Deepti Sharma and fellow spinner Poonam Yadav.