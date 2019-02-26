 
Krunal Pandya Says India Have Not Lost Momentum Despite 1st T20I Loss Against Australia

Updated: 26 February 2019 15:48 IST

Krunal Pandya said India almost defended a low total against Australia in 1st T20I.

Krunal Pandya is positive about India's chances in second T20I against Australia. © Facebook

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya is positive about India's chances of ending the Twenty20 International (T20I) series on level terms against Australia and said the hosts have not lost momentum despite their loss in the first match. However, Krunal Pandya pointed out on Tuesday that India will have to be a bit more cautious in Bengaluru after coming close to defending a 126-run total in the Vizag T20I.

Krunal was the best spinner in the game while pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly in his comeback game to take the match into the final over after a pedestrian batting performance.

"It was a great bowling effort. Everyone chipped in and we almost defended the low total. We just have to be more cautious about our batting," said Krunal ahead of the second and final T20 against Australia in Vizag on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow is a very important game as we are 0-1 down but I would not say that we have lost momentum. We lost the other night but we are not losing consecutive games. I am sure we will do well tomorrow," said the 27-year-old.

The Baroda-based cricketer has become a regular in the playing eleven in the shortest format ever since making his debut in November.

He has played 10 games, taking 11 wickets at 30.00 with best figures of 4/36 coming against Australia in Sydney. He has batted only five times in the 10 games, scoring 70 runs at 23.33.

Asked if he would like to bat higher up the order than no. 7, where he batted in the last game, Krunal said: "Honestly, I am not thinking about where I want to bat. I am just focused on what is in my hands irrespective of the situation. I want to contribute with both bat and ball."

Krunal said it would be nice to have some part-time options in the team considering India only played five specialist bowlers in Vizag.

"All the five bowlers who played are all quality bowlers. All are match winners on a given day. If you have options it is good but whatever is there we are fine with that."

Krunal also praised Australia for their effort on Sunday.

"History says they are a competitive side and we know that they will give 100 percent every time they step on the field. We are mindful of that."

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

