Jhye Richardson, the Australian pacer, is merely seven Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) old, but the 22-year-old has found a way of keeping himself motivated while representing his national team. Richardson opened up about his new motivation technique during an interview with Cricket Australia. The Murdoch-born bowler had written 'KISS' (keep it simple stupid), and 'Ruthless' on his shoe during the Test series against Sri Lanka. With the away tour to India approaching, Richardson said that he likes to write something which helps him stay in the contest.

"I get asked a lot about what I write on my shoes and what I had during the Test series," Richardson said.

"It will probably be something that sticks around - just to keep things simple and stay in the contest as much as I can," he added.

Richardson is a part of the Australia squads for the T20I and ODI series against India. He had picked six wickets in the home ODI series against India.

Richardson holds an economy rate of 8.11 in the T20Is and 5.71 in ODIs. He also has the best bowling figures of four for 26 in both the formats but he is still to bag a five-wicket haul in both the formats.

With Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc injured, Richardson, who has played only seven ODIs, will be the key for the visitors against India. It will also be his chance to shine and further cement his spot in the national team ahead of the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Australia play India in T20Is on February 24 and 27, before the ODI series starts on March 2.