 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Jhye Richardson Reveals His Match Ritual For Motivation Ahead Of India Series

Updated: 16 February 2019 16:36 IST

Jhye Richardson will be the key pacer for Australia in the absence of injured Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Jhye Richardson Reveals His Match Ritual For Motivation Ahead Of India Series
Jhye Richardson's shoe message during Test series against Sri Lanka. © Cricket Australia

Jhye Richardson, the Australian pacer, is merely seven Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) old, but the 22-year-old has found a way of keeping himself motivated while representing his national team. Richardson opened up about his new motivation technique during an interview with Cricket Australia. The Murdoch-born bowler had written 'KISS' (keep it simple stupid), and 'Ruthless' on his shoe during the Test series against Sri Lanka. With the away tour to India approaching, Richardson said that he likes to write something which helps him stay in the contest.

"I get asked a lot about what I write on my shoes and what I had during the Test series," Richardson said.

"It will probably be something that sticks around - just to keep things simple and stay in the contest as much as I can," he added.

Richardson is a part of the Australia squads for the T20I and ODI series against India. He had picked six wickets in the home ODI series against India.

Richardson holds an economy rate of 8.11 in the T20Is and 5.71 in ODIs. He also has the best bowling figures of four for 26 in both the formats but he is still to bag a five-wicket haul in both the formats.

With Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc injured, Richardson, who has played only seven ODIs, will be the key for the visitors against India. It will also be his chance to shine and further cement his spot in the national team ahead of the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Australia play India in T20Is on February 24 and 27, before the ODI series starts on March 2.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Jhye Richardson Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jhye Richardson will be the key pacer for Australia against India
  • Australia play India in T20Is on February 24 and 27
  • Richardson holds an economy rate of 8.11 in the T20Is and 5.71 in ODIs
Related Articles
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.