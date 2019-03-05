 
Watch: Hong Kong Youngster Replicates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action, Video Goes Viral

Updated: 05 March 2019 11:05 IST
A youngster in Hong Kong sent Twitter into a meltdown when he replicated Jasprit Bumrah's action in an Under-13 League match.

Watch: Hong Kong Youngster Replicates Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's action was replicated by a youngster in Hong Kong. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as the number one bowler in the world in limited-overs cricket so it comes as no surprise that he is a role model to many budding fast bowlers around the globe. Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action is absolutely unique and copying it would be difficult for many top pros. However, a youngster in Hong Kong sent Twitter into a meltdown when he replicated the Indian pacer's action in an Under-13 League match. Hong Kong Cricket's official Twitter handle posted the video with the question: "Does this remind you of somebody?".

Hong Kong Cricket, though, answered their own question by tagging Jasprit Bumrah in the post.

Here is a clip of the video:

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 2,000 likes and fans coming in their numbers to have their say.

Bumrah has been sensational ever since he grabbed the spotlight in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians. He has quickly risen the ranks in international cricket since making his ODI debut against Australia in Sydney on January 23, 2016.

In 45 ODIs, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 80 wickets at an average of 21.23 and an economy rate of 4.48 with one five-wicket haul to his name. Bumrah has played 42 T20Is for India, taking 51 wickets at an average of 20.17 and a brilliant economy of 6.71.

Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa in January last year and has been nothing short of brilliant ever since.

In the longest format, Bumrah has played 10 Tests and already has 49 scalps to his name, including three five-wicket hauls.

The 25-year-old is currently on national duty with India hosting Australia. India lost the T20I series 0-2 but bounced back strongly by winning the first match of the five-ODI series.

The second ODI between the two teams takes place on Tuesday in Nagpur.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Hong Kong Cricket
