"India Will Find It Difficult In Australia", Says Ricky Ponting

Barring Virat Kohli, the Indian batsmen didn't fare too well in the five-match Test series in England . India's inability with the bat was one of the main reasons behind their 1-4 series loss. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting highlighted India's problems against the moving ball in England and said that the Indian batsmen will struggle in Australia this summer if conditions are conducive to swing bowling. I ndia take on hosts Australia in a four-match Test series that starts in Adelaide on December 6. India are yet to ever win a series in Australia and Ponting feels that trend could continue if the conditions suit the Australian pace attack.

"If the ball does swing around a lot or seam around a lot then I think India will find it difficult in Australia," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I think any time we saw India struggle through the England series was when the ball moved.

"As soon as the ball started to move in the air, or seam, the Indian batsmen will always struggle," added the former Aussie skipper.

"It's no different to when Australia go to the subcontinent and the ball spins from day one. We always struggle with that as well."

However, despite his doubts about India's chances in Australia, Ponting came to the defence of Virat Kohli's captaincy that came under scrutiny following the Indian team's loss in England.

"I've never sat back and tried to analyse what playing captains do as I know when I was captain on field is about 30 or 40 percent of what you need to be in control of," Ponting said.

"The rest of it happens behind closed doors or in the change rooms and quite often back in the hotel when you've got time to yourself.

"Trying to find ways to spend time with your teammates, learn about them inside out and trying to find a way to make them perform better on the field.

"It's not so much about a bowling change or a field placement as that part of the game is highly overrated as far as I'm concerned.

"The tactical stuff is normally worked out a few days before the game and then you go with your gut instinct about the game out on the ground once the game starts."

India will head to Australia in November where they will first play a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a four-Test series and then a three-match ODI series to finish things off in January.