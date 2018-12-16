 
Watch: Fans Fume On Twitter After Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal In Perth
Updated: 16 December 2018 14:33 IST

Virat Kohli fell before lunch for 123 to a contentious catch by Peter Handscomb at second slip from the bowling.

Virat Kohli stood his ground believing the ball had touched the ground. © Twitter

Virat Kohli stood tall and smashed the Australian bowlers to all parts of Perth, in the process reaching his 25th Test century on Sunday. The Indian skipper brought up his hundred in 214 balls on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, his seventh against Australia and sixth Down Under. Only Australian legend Don Bradman (68) had taken fewer innings to score 25 Test hundreds. However, Kohli's brilliant knock was cut short by a contentious decision when he was caught at second slip. The Indian skipper edged a Pat Cummins delivery to Peter Handscomb at second slip with the on-field giving a soft signal of out.

Handscomb claimed the low catch  but Kohli stood his ground believing the ball had touched the ground.

Replays were inconclusive and failed to show whether or not Handscomb managed to get his fingers underneath or the ball half-volleyed in. With no conclusive evidence, third umpire Nigel Llong went with the on-field umpire's soft signal of out.

Fans immediately took to Twitter and showed their displeasure at the decision with many bemoaning the lack of foolproof technology in the sport.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper also joined Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indian batsmen to have scored six Test centuries in Australia.

His dismissal triggered a late collapse, despite some aggressive blows by Rishabh Pant, who made 36.

In reply to Australia's 326, the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 35 runs to be bowled out for 284, giving the hosts a 43-run first innings lead.

Nathan Lyon was the best of the Australian bowlers, taking 5-67. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed two wickets each.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Peter Handscomb Pat Cummins Australia vs India 2018/19 Australia vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
