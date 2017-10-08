India vs Australia: 'Don't Really Understand DLS Method', Scoffs Virat Kohli

India won the first Twenty20 in Ranchi by nine wickets and looked in complete control throughout the match. But what would have been a routine target to chase down after Australia's poor batting performance became a "tricky" affair all thanks to the Duckworth Lewis method. Players in the past have criticised the method and no one will feel more hard done by it South Africans. India skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that he wasn't a fan of the DLS method. Kohli said that he thought after restricting Australia to 118 for eight, the DLS par score would have been less than 40.



"We don't really understand the Duckworth Lewis method. After getting them down to 118, we thought it would only be 40 or something. 48 was tricky," Kohli said.

Not wanting to delve further into the matter, Kohli stepped away from the issue by speaking about things under his control. The skipper heaped praised on his new ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bhuvneshwar bowled 3.4 overs, giving away 28 runs and getting the all-important wicket of David Warner. Bumrah in his three overs gave away just 17 runs and picked up two wickets.

"Bhuvi and Bumrah have been brilliant in limited-overs lately. You need to be able to execute yorkers and slower balls and you need the skill. But you need to have a good head as well, make batsmen hit the wrong areas."

Chasing a revised target of 48 in 6 overs after Australia scored 118 for 8 in 18.4 overs, India reached the target in 5.3 overs.

After losing Rohit Sharma (11) early in the run-chase, Kohli once again came to the party as he got India home with three balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan, making his comeback to the side, remained unbeaten on 15 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

(With PTI Inputs)