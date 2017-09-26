 
India Vs Australia: Dean Jones Compares Hardik Pandya's Bowling Action To Michael Holding, Gets Trolled

Updated: 26 September 2017 07:22 IST

Holding is famed for having one of the best bowling actions among all fast bowlers.

Hardik Pandya has a knack of picking up wickets at crucial stages of a match © AFP

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is grabbing all the attention for his fearless power-hitting during the on-going five-match series against Australia. Pandya has, on couple of occasions, guided India to victory. He not only is making headlines for his hitting but is also adding to the Indian bowling department with wickets at crucial junctures. Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones on Sunday went one-up in praising the Indian all-rounder and posted an assertive question on Twitter, "Does anyone think that @hardikpandya7 bowling action similar to Michael Holding? Obviously speed is different,but similar."

No sooner than Jones posted the question, Twitterati took on his analysis and asked him not to compare "legends like Holding" to Pandya.

West Indies legend Michel Holding, known as 'Whispering Death' (for his almost silent run-up), has 142 wickets to his name from 102 ODIs with an economy rate of 3.32. In Tests, he has played 60 matches with 249 wickets under his belt with an economy of 2.79. He played his last ODI against England in 1987.

Pandya, who played an important role in India's run-chase at Indore, not only garnered praise from his teammates but also from Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. The former Lankan great addressed him as a 'very special player.'

Till now, the 23-year-old has scored 181 runs at an average of 60.33 and is the top run-getter on either side.

The right-handed batsman, who has played 24 ODIs for India, has been adjudged the Man of the Match in three occasions. The first was against New Zealand in 2016 and then twice against Australia in 2017.

