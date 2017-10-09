India vs Australia: David Warner Insists On Playing 'Aussie Brand Of Cricket'

Australia will look to bounce back in the series when they face India in the second Twenty20 at Guwahati on Tuesday. The stand-in skipper David Warner is positive to give a better show in the next game and insists on playing "Ausssie brand of cricket". Having suffered a 1-4 defeat in the five-ODI series, Australia are 0-1 down after losing the opening T20 International in the three-match series. "We have just got to keep going out there and keep backing ourselves 100 per cent. We have just got to keep playing the game that we know and that's the brand of cricket that we bring to the table," Warner told reporters on the eve of their second T20I here.

Staring at yet another series defeat, Australia lost the first game in Ranchi after a familiar batting woes but Warner said they would not sit and worry about a collapse.

"I don't look too much into it. At the end of the day even if you get out early then there's a collapse in the middle after a partnership, everyone becomes frustrated. No one wants to get out. Yeah there's always reasons why it happens. People talk about pressure, people talk about having two batsmen in and then having two batsmen get out.

"It's important no matter what the circumstance, we try and win every game possible. Just getting a victory over here is always challenging, it's going to be tough, you have to play to the best of your ability," said the captain.

Warner said his players have got a lot to play for.

"If you give India a sniff on your home soil or even away, they're going to pounce. You have to be on top of your game to beat an opposition in their country. We've got a lot to play for," Warner said.

The lefthander further said he would be taking a leaf out of Steve Smith's captaincy.

"I try and follow those same key messages to ensure that when we are doing our best, making sure we are committed and we are preparing as well as we can to go out on the field.

"That's all I can do to the best of my ability and obviously it is up to the players to follow directions and leads," he said.

Australia's limited overs tour to India is sandwiched between two Test series -- in Bangladesh and the upcoming home Ashes series next month -- and some of the players will have to get into the longer-format mode.

Warner rued about the crammed schedule, saying: "I just know that when we are available we are going to play. It's a very tough schedule as it is for every single country.

"I'm not actually looking at the Ashes at the moment. I'm concentrating on tomorrow's game. When you are playing a long series and have got Test matches coming up or you were playing a Test match like we did and there was a T20 on, it's quite hard."

Warner, however, said they would have to stop complaining as the FTP (Future Tours Programme) is put in place years in advance.

"I'm not going to sit here and say we should or we should not. At the end of the day, we have just got to go out there and play the best cricket we can. You've basically got to pick and choose when to rest your big players," he said.

The Cricket Australia is reportedly in talks with Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, Jason Gillespie and current stand-in-coach David Saker for a T20I specialist coach to deal with the scheduling.

"That's the first I've heard of it. At the end of the day I think that's the responsibility of the board and the guys that are up there to chair that. From a playing point of view we've just got to concentrate on playing cricket," Warner concluded.

(With PTI inputs)