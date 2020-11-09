SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner congratulated his teammate T Natarajan on his call-up to the national side for India's tour of Australia. Natarajan was named as a replacement for injured spinner Varun Chakravarthy in India's T20I side for the three-match series in Australia. In a video shared by SunRisers Hyderabad, Warner shared his message for the team and fans, and concluded by congratulating the left-arm yorker specialist on his maiden national call-up. "Congratulations Nattu, I'll see you in Australia," a smiling Warner said.

Watch Warner's message to the SRH team and fans here:

Natarajan became a key part of the SRH bowling attack and took 16 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. His ability to bowl yorkers almost at will made him a lethal weapon at the death for SRH.

SRH made it to Qualifier 2 in IPL 2020, before being knocked out by Delhi Capitals.

Warner described SRH's campaign as a "mixed season".

"We didn't start too well, but at the back end we got some really good momentum given that we had 4-5 injuries," Warner said.

"To finish off the way we did and to finish where we did, I am extremely proud of the guys. Hopefully next year we can go one step further and make that final," he added, before thanking the franchise owners and support staff and his teammates.

After the IPL, India will travel to Australia where the two teams will face off in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.