 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Andrew Tye To Replace Injured Kane Richardson For India ODIs

Updated: 27 February 2019 16:00 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Andrew Tye has featured in seven ODIs for Australia.

Andrew Tye To Replace Injured Kane Richardson For India ODIs
Andrew Tye will replace injured Kane Richardson in the Australia squad. © AFP

Medium-pacer Andrew Tye will replace injured Kane Richardson in the Australia squad for the One-day International (ODI) series against India, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday. Pacer Kane Richardson sustained the injury while batting in the nets in Hyderabad, last week ahead of the first T20 international (T20I) in Vizag. The 28-year-old trained on Tuesday in Bengaluru and after bowling a handful of balls, he left the practice nets and took no further part in training.

Australia team physio David Beakley on Richardson's injury said, "Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag."

"Unfortunately he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour.

"Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we (will) monitor his progress over the coming weeks," Beakley added.

Following the injury, Australia are left with four pacers for the final T20I against India in Bengaluru. Premier Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were earlier ruled out of the India series with their respective injuries.

Tye has featured in seven ODIs for Australia. He has picked 12 wickets in this format with the best bowling figures of 5/46.

Australia will face India in the first of five-match ODI series, starting on March 2 in Hyderabad.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Kane Richardson Andrew Tye Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andrew Tye has featured in seven ODIs for Australia
  • Andrew Tye will replace injured Kane Richardson in the Australia squad
  • Australia are left with four pacers for the final T20I against India
Related Articles
1st ODI: David Willey Sees England To Nervy Win Over Australia
1st ODI: David Willey Sees England To Nervy Win Over Australia
IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab Tied Themselves Into A Knot And Out Of A Win. Here
IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab Tied Themselves Into A Knot And Out Of A Win. Here's How
IPL Auction 2018: Ben Stokes Remains Most Expensive Buy, Bumper Deal For Jaydev Unadkat
IPL Auction 2018: Ben Stokes Remains Most Expensive Buy, Bumper Deal For Jaydev Unadkat
India Vs Australia: Andrew Tye To Replace Pat Cummins For T20I Series
India Vs Australia: Andrew Tye To Replace Pat Cummins For T20I Series
IPL 2017, Hit Parade: The Players That Made a Splash In Season 10
IPL 2017, Hit Parade: The Players That Made a Splash In Season 10
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.