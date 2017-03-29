 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane Should Continue as Captain, Jibes Mitchell Johnson

Updated: 29 March 2017 10:09 IST

Mitchell Johnson's remarks were in response to Virat Kohli's comments during the press conference post Dharamsala decider.

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane Should Continue as Captain, Jibes Mitchell Johnson
Ajinkya Rahane should stay as captain, says Mitchell Johnson © AFP

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson continued to take pot shots at Virat Kohli after India clinched the four-match Test series 2-1 on Tuesday. The hosts not only won the series but reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2012-13 after the riveting Test series came to an end in Dharamsala. The left-arm pacer, who will join the Mumbai Indians squad for their ongoing preparatory camp for the coming season of the Indian Premier League, took to Twitter to launch his latest attack.

Johnson's remarks were in response to Kohli's comments during the press conference post the Dharamsala decider.

 

Asked after the end of Dharamsala Test if he still considered Steve Smith's men his friends off the field as he had said at the start of the series, Kohli gave a very definite answer.

"No, it has changed for sure. I thought that was the case but it has changed for sure. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong. The thing I said before the first Test, I have certainly been proven wrong and you won't hear me say that ever again," Kohli said.

He was a constant target, especially after the Bengaluru 'brain fade' issue and was in the thick of things with former players questioning his attitude and intentions and the Australian media comparing him to United States President Donald Trump among other things.

Even Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer James Sutherland took a dig at him, saying Kohli perhaps does not know the spelling of sorry.

Things did not improve at any time during the series with Kohli's injury in Ranchi and Murali Vijay's catch off Josh Hazlewoood in Dharamsala all becoming issues.

Johnson will begin training at the nets under the bowling coach Shane Bond.

The Mumbai franchise picked Johnson for his base price of Rs 2 crore in IPL auction held in February.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Australia Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Virat Kohli Mitchell Guy Johnson Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mitchell Johnson took to Twitter to launch his latest attack
  • Rahane should stay as Indian captain: Johnson
  • Mitchell Johnson will join Mumbai Indians preparatory camp on Wednesday
Related Articles
India Have Been Overconfident vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson
India Have Been Overconfident vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli's Side After Ranchi Draw
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli's Side After Ranchi Draw
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Frustrated, Says Mitchell Johnson
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is Frustrated, Says Mitchell Johnson
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 Australia 108
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 28 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.