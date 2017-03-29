India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane Should Continue as Captain, Jibes Mitchell Johnson

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson continued to take pot shots at Virat Kohli after India clinched the four-match Test series 2-1 on Tuesday. The hosts not only won the series but reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2012-13 after the riveting Test series came to an end in Dharamsala. The left-arm pacer, who will join the Mumbai Indians squad for their ongoing preparatory camp for the coming season of the Indian Premier League, took to Twitter to launch his latest attack.

Rahane should stay captain! It was a tough series but I believe it should stay on the field with the players https://t.co/jtM7V9eIAm — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 28, 2017

Johnson's remarks were in response to Kohli's comments during the press conference post the Dharamsala decider.

Asked after the end of Dharamsala Test if he still considered Steve Smith's men his friends off the field as he had said at the start of the series, Kohli gave a very definite answer.

"No, it has changed for sure. I thought that was the case but it has changed for sure. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong. The thing I said before the first Test, I have certainly been proven wrong and you won't hear me say that ever again," Kohli said.

He was a constant target, especially after the Bengaluru 'brain fade' issue and was in the thick of things with former players questioning his attitude and intentions and the Australian media comparing him to United States President Donald Trump among other things.

Even Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer James Sutherland took a dig at him, saying Kohli perhaps does not know the spelling of sorry.

Things did not improve at any time during the series with Kohli's injury in Ranchi and Murali Vijay's catch off Josh Hazlewoood in Dharamsala all becoming issues.

Johnson will begin training at the nets under the bowling coach Shane Bond.

The Mumbai franchise picked Johnson for his base price of Rs 2 crore in IPL auction held in February.

(With PTI inputs)