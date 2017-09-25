 
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: As Yuzvendra Chahal Tricks Glenn Maxwell Again, Indian Players Can't Stop Laughing

Updated: 25 September 2017 07:43 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed Maxwell's wicket in all three ODIs of the series so far.

Chahal once again dismissed Maxwell in the third ODI played in Indore © BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Glenn Maxwell for the third consecutive time in as many matches in the ongoing India-Australia series on Sunday. The leg-spinner had the explosive right-hander stumped in the 43rd over at Indore's Holkar Stadium in the third ODI. With Australia on 243/3, Maxwell fell into India's trap after he could not resist going for a big hit. Anticipating Maxwell's charge down the track, Chahal cleverly tossed the ball wide. The Australian went after the ball, only to miss it completely. MS Dhoni did the rest taking the bails off in a flash.

Chahal celebrated with a smile and was immediately joined by captain Virat Kohli who couldn't control his laughter. Such was the mode of Maxwell's dismissal, the usually calm and composed Kedar Jadhav too joined in the fun. Maxwell was furious with himself for throwing away his wicket.

Maxwell was caught at long on by Manish Pandey in the series opener in Chennai and was out stumped in the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens. Fans described Maxwell as the Haryana bowler's 'bunny'.

The Indian bowlers set up the comfortable victory after opener Aaron Finch's blazing century, restricting the visitors to 293-6 on a batting-friendly pitch.

Hardik Pandya's 72-ball 78 and his crucial fifth-wicket stand with Manish Pandey, who remained unbeaten on 36, helped the hosts chase down their 294-run target with 13 balls to spare.

The Men in Blue have jumped to the top of the ODI rankings for now, overtaking Australia and South Africa, but can still slip to the number-two spot if the visitors win the next two games.

The fourth ODI is scheduled for Thursday in Bengaluru.

