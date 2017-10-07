 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Australia 1st T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look To Extend Domination Over Visitors

Updated: 07 October 2017 18:25 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia: India will aim to extend their dominance over the hapless Australian side in the three-match T20 series.

India vs Australia 1st T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look To Extend Domination Over Visitors
Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played at Ranchi. © AFP

A ruthless Indian side will look to extend their domination over the hapless Australian side in the three-match T20 series beginning on Saturday. In the recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series, the Men in Blue thumped the visitors 4-1 to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and would like to aim for a perfect finish to the T20I series. A reliable pool of bowlers in both pace and spin department to complement their traditional batting might is what makes Virat Kohli's side look so formidable. Inclusion of Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan will add more fire power to the India team. (Live Scorecard)

Catch live action and updates of the 1st T20 between India and Australia straight from Ranchi.

18:20 IST: Team India practicing before the start of play.

18:15 IST: Stay tuned folks! We are minutes away from toss.

17:41 IST: Fans welcoming the Australian team bus.

 

The people of Ranchi really love cricket!! #GameDay

A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on

17:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20 between India and Australia. 

However, the visitors was dealt a massive blow as captain Steve Smith was ruled out of the Twenty20 series against India due to a shoulder injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that vice-captain David Warner will stand in as captain for the three-match series. Marcus Stoinis will replace Smith in the squad for the remainder of the series. Smith will return home and is expected to be fit for next month's Ashes. "Smith landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while diving in the field during the fifth ODI against India last Sunday," team doctor Richard Saw stated in a Cricket Australia release.

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli David Andrew Warner India vs Australia 2017-18 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs Australia Highlights: India Crush Australia By 7 Wickets To Win Series 4-1, Regain No.1 Ranking
India vs Australia Highlights: India Crush Australia By 7 Wickets To Win Series 4-1, Regain No.1 Ranking
India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th ODI: Australia End India's 9-Match Winning Streak, Win By 21 Runs
India vs Australia, Highlights, 4th ODI: Australia End India's 9-Match Winning Streak, Win By 21 Runs
India vs Australia Highlights: India Beat Australia By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
India vs Australia Highlights: India Beat Australia By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.