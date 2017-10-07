India vs Australia 1st T20, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Look To Extend Domination Over Visitors

A ruthless Indian side will look to extend their domination over the hapless Australian side in the three-match T20 series beginning on Saturday. In the recently concluded One-Day International (ODI) series, the Men in Blue thumped the visitors 4-1 to reclaim the number one ODI rankings and would like to aim for a perfect finish to the T20I series. A reliable pool of bowlers in both pace and spin department to complement their traditional batting might is what makes Virat Kohli's side look so formidable. Inclusion of Ashish Nehra and Shikhar Dhawan will add more fire power to the India team. (Live Scorecard)

Catch live action and updates of the 1st T20 between India and Australia straight from Ranchi.

18:20 IST: Team India practicing before the start of play.

18:15 IST: Stay tuned folks! We are minutes away from toss.

17:41 IST: Fans welcoming the Australian team bus.

The people of Ranchi really love cricket!! #GameDay A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

17:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20 between India and Australia.

However, the visitors was dealt a massive blow as captain Steve Smith was ruled out of the Twenty20 series against India due to a shoulder injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that vice-captain David Warner will stand in as captain for the three-match series. Marcus Stoinis will replace Smith in the squad for the remainder of the series. Smith will return home and is expected to be fit for next month's Ashes. "Smith landed awkwardly on his right shoulder while diving in the field during the fifth ODI against India last Sunday," team doctor Richard Saw stated in a Cricket Australia release.