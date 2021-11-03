Pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struck early blows while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with wickets as Afghanistan lost seven in their run-chase of 211 runs against India in the Super 12 stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi. Batting first, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored incredible half-centuries to help India get off to a good start with an opening partnership of 140 runs. Rahul was dismissed after scoring 69 runs off 48 balls while Rohit departed for 74 runs in just 47 deliveries. Rishabh Pant (27*) and Hardik Pandya (35*) gave the finishing touches to help the team cross the 200-run mark. This is India's second highest team total in the history of the tournament. Both openers played great shots and managed to hit boundaries and sixes at will to give the team a flying start, something that India failed to achieve in their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. They brought up a century partnership in the 12th over. India vs Afghanistan is a crucial match for Virat Kohli's team as India need to win the match by a huge margin to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and decided to bowl.. During the toss, Virat Kohli revealed that Varun Chakravarthy was suffering a niggle and therefore is replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin. Suryakumar Yadav was also declared fit and replaces Ishan Kishan. Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. Couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle." (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI):KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

For Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Najibullah Zadran come in place of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asghar Afghan

Promoted

Afghanistan (Playing XI):Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

After losing their first two games handsomely against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will be under pressure to open their account in the points table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed second currently just behind Pakistan in the table with two victories in their three matches. They went past Scotland and Namibia apart from a hiccup versus Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Updates From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi