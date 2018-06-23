 
India Tour Of UK: Team India Shares Departure Pictures Ahead Of The Gruelling Tour

Updated: 23 June 2018 22:17 IST

Team India players took to social media to share fun-loving moments along with selfies captured at the airport and in-flight.

Virat Kohli shares a picture with team India players ahead of UK tour. © Twitter

Team India on Saturday departed for the 81-day long daunting tour of the United Kingdom. Captain Virat Kohli along with head coach Ravi Shastri seemed quite excited talking about the tour at the pre-departure press conference on Friday. Kohli firmly asserted that he has fully recovered and is ready to go. Team India players wasted no time when it came to enjoying the tour as they posted their departure pictures on various social media platforms. Fun-loving moments between the players along with selfies captured at the airport and in-flight, showed that the team was all-set and pumped up for the tour.

India's tour of the United Kingdom kicks-off with two T20Is against Ireland on 27th and 29th of this month. Post the short T20I tour; world number one Test side India will then lock horns against top-ranked ODI team England. Both teams are scheduled to play three T20Is, 3 ODIs and a 5-match Test series starting July 3.

The 29-year-old Kohli will be leading the side in all formats. The stylish right-hander had a disastrous tour of England in 2014 where he scored a paltry 134 runs in the five Tests played at an average of 13.5. Since the last outing a lot has changed in the Indian dressing room, major one being the MS Dhoni, relinquishing captaincy in all formats. 

Kohli has had tremendous success after taking over as captain. In 2016-17 season alone, he amassed 1,332 runs in 13 Tests at a terrific average of 74. 2018 too has been phenomenal for the master-blaster as he led his team to ODI and T20I series win against South Africa in their own backyard.  

With a gruelling tour ahead, Team India along with billions of fans will be hoping that the skipper leads the team from the front and helps add another feather to the cap of Indian cricket.

Highlights
  • India's tour of the UK kicks-off with two T20Is against Ireland
  • India will then lock horns against top-ranked ODI team England
  • India will play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and a 5-match Test series starting July 3
