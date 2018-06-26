 
Ravi Shastri's "Words Of Wisdom" For Arjun Tendulkar

Updated: 26 June 2018 10:06 IST

Arjun Tendulkar spent some time with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and got some valuable tips from him in London.

Ravi Shastri
Arjun Tendulkar was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. © BCCI

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar spent some time with Team India head coach Ravi Shastri and got some valuable tips from him in London. Shastri was seen giving a pep talk to Arjun during a training session of Indian cricket team on Monday. The Twitter handle of The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) shared the picture of Arjun Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri. "Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar," the BCCI's post read. Arjun was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. He will also attend a U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy under the supervision of WV Raman and Sanath Kumar ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli-led India will travel to Ireland for two T20Is before returning to England for a long series comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests.

Kohli had a phenomenal 2016-17 season, where he amassed 1,332 runs in 13 Tests at a brilliant average of 74, while he averaged 84.22 for his 1,516 runs in 27 ODIs during the period. In the six Tests played in the 2017-18 seasons, Kohli scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6, while ODI average stands at 75.50.

Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri had addressed the media in a pre-departure press conference in New Delhi.

"I wanted to experience the conditions in England, but in hindsight, I'm glad I didn't go there while I wasn't fully fit. It's better to be even 90 percent fit and skip. I am at 110 percent and ready to go," Kohli said about his fitness.

Shastri replaced Anil Kumble as Indian team's head coach last year.

Ravi Shastri
