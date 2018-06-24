MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Now Have New Names, Courtesy Shikhar Dhawan

Virat Kohli-led Team India on Saturday departed for the 81-day long tour of the United Kingdom where they are scheduled to play Ireland and then England. Virat Kohli , along with head coach Ravi Shastri and other team members, seemed quite excited ahead of the much-anticipated tour. India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan shared a video, where he can be seen singing a song for Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. "Mere do anmol ratan, ek raam toh dooja lakhan," Dhawan was heard singing in the video while panning the phone camera towards Dhoni and Kohli.

Coach Ravi Shastri also uploaded a picture with Team India's support staff while boarding a flight.

"And we are off," Shastri's post read.

And we are off ?? pic.twitter.com/idstlkUnvV — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2018

The Indian team are scheduled to play two T20Is against Ireland on June 27 and 29 that would be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches against England starting from July 3.

The last tour to England under Dhoni's leadership was disastrous for India. They suffered a 1-3 loss in the five-match Test series.

With Kohli now leading the team, the 29-year-old hopes to change the trend of Indian teams not being good travellers.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the team's departure, Kohli had said: "Our strategy will be the same as it was during the tour to South Africa and Sri Lanka. The mindset doesn't change on the basis of one series. We have patience and the focus is on how to win matches."

"When we were playing the Test series in South Africa, initially people thought we were outplayed but then the third Test happened and it was followed by the limited overs matches."

"People can't see the small things but we as a team know how we did. We are a team looking forward to travelling to other countries and perform. We are looking to change the trend of teams not being good travellers," he added.