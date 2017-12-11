 
India to Host Afghanistan For First-Ever Test

Updated: 11 December 2017 16:32 IST

Amitabh Choudhary said India will also host 81 matches across all the three formats from 2019 to 2023 according to the new Future Tours Programme (FTP).

India will host newly promoted Test side Afghanistan, BCCI announced after its SGM. © AFP

India will host newly promoted Test side Afghanistan for their first-ever Test match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday. The dates of the historic Test will be chalked out later, BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary announced after a Special General Meeting.

He said India will also host 81 matches across all the three formats from 2019 to 2023 according to the new Future Tours Programme (FTP).

"Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test," Choudhary told reporters.

The next FTP cycle at home will include high-profile series against England, South Africa and Australia.

The BCCI also decided against coming under the jurisdiction of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and reiterated that it already follows the regulations laid down by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA).

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Afghanistan Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
Highlights
  • India will host newly promoted Test side Afghanistan
  • The dates of the historic Test will be chalked out later
  • India will host 81 matches across all the three formats
