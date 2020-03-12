"India Still Maybe Best Travelling Team In The World": Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara feels that India are still the best travelling team in Test cricket despite their recent 2-0 defeat in New Zealand. India had lost the first Test by 10 wickets and the second by seven with their batting lineup looking all at sea in all four innings. Lara considers what happened in New Zealand an "aberration." "I think India have been travelling very well in the last ten or so years. What happened in New Zealand, I think it's more of an aberration, I think coming off so much one-day and T20 cricket, it might have been tough for them in the Test arena outside of India. But I think India is still maybe the best travelling team in the world," Lara told ESPNCricinfo.

Lara said that West Indies and India would be two teams that Australia will be worried about the most at the T20 World Cup later in the year. "In terms of a team, obviously I want to see the West Indies go all the way and win," said Lara.

"India, with the fact that they produce so much international cricketers through their league (Indian Premier League) has enhanced every single player who plays for India. I mean KL Rahul is my favourite player in the world, I love watching him and I think India is going to be a force to reckon with.

"Australia at home... it's not going to be an easy World Cup for anyone. Australia is going to be worried about India and the West Indies, West Indies are going to be worried about everybody because of their inconsistency sometimes. So it's going to be a great World Cup to look at."