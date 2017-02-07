India Start Campaign With Win in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Devika Vaidya was named Player of the Match for her top score of 89 vs Sri Lanka.

India chalked out a comprehensive 114-run win against Sri Lanka in their ICC Women's World Cup qualifer opening match at P Sara Oval in Colombo on Tuesday. India opened their campaign in style as they produced a collective batting performance to thrash Sri Lanka. India piled up runs after electing to bat on a good batting pitch and put up a total of 259/4. In reply, Sri Lanka could managed just 145/8 in 50 overs in a Group A match.

The Indian eves put behind their six-wicket loss to South Africa in a warm-up game and scored a comprehensive victory, riding on superb show by Devika Vaidya, who top scored with 89 and opener Deepti Sharma (54), before skipper Mithali Raj also chipped in with an unbeaten 70.

After getting off to a slow start, reaching 11 for one in seven overs, the left-handed pair of Devika and Deepti took control and put India on the road to a big score.

Devika Vaidya's 89 powered India to victory in their #WWC17 Qualifier opening clash with hosts Sri Lanka https://t.co/fKPA7H0zfs pic.twitter.com/UAA5q0wglO — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2017

The two 19-year-olds added 123 runs together for the second wicket.

Vaidya, whose knock consisted of 11 fours and came off 103 balls in only her second ODI, was declared the player of the match.

Deepti smashed four boundaries and a six during her 96-ball innings.

Mithali then played herself in and knocked up an unbeaten 70 off 62 deliveries for her 41st ODI fifty.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera (34) and Chamari Athapaththu (30) were the only ones to get notable scores.

"It's always good to start with a win. We had started slowly in the match but Devika and Deepti put up a useful partnership to help increase the run rate. It was a good pitch to bat on and we enjoyed batting out there," said Mithali.

In other matches, South Africa beat Pakistan by 63 runs at Nondescripts Cricket Club, while Bangladesh beat Papua New Guinea by 118 runs at Colombo Cricket Club and Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 119 runs at Mercantile Cricket Association.

Brief scores: India 259/4 in 50 overs (Devika Vaidya 89, Mithali Raj 70, Deepti Sharma 54; Udeshika Prabodhani 2/56) beat Sri Lanka 145/8 in 50 overs (Hasini Perera 34, Chamara Athapaththu 30).

(With inputs from PTI)