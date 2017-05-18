 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India Retain Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 18 May 2017 18:36 IST

India have gained one ranking point while South Africa jumped from 109 to 117 points.

India Retain Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings
India retained the top position on the ICC Test Team Rankings with 123 points. © BCCI

India retained the top position on the ICC Test Team Rankings with 123 points and are six points clear of South Africa (117). As per the latest ICC update, India gained one ranking point while South Africa jumped from 109 to 117 points. On the other hand, third-ranked Australia (100) are nine points clear from seventh-ranked Sri Lanka (91). According to the list, Bangladesh trail the West Indies by six points. While India and South Africa climbed up the ladder, Australia, England and Pakistan moved downwards.

Australia retained their third place but plummeted from 108 points to 100 points, England also stayed in fourth position but slipped to 99 points after losing two points.

Pakistan dropped behind New Zealand in sixth place to sit on 93 points.

Sri Lanka are 7th on 91 points (+1), West Indies 8th on 75 points (+5), Bangladesh 9th on 69 points (+3) and Zimbabwe 10th with zero points (-5).

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Australia International Cricket Council Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India retained the top position on the ICC Test Team Rankings
  • Australia retained their third place
  • India gained one ranking point while Proteas jumped from 109 to 117
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Will Bounce Back In The Champions Trophy, Says Kapil Dev
Virat Kohli Will Bounce Back In The Champions Trophy, Says Kapil Dev
Cricket Board Officials May See Massive Cut In Foreign Tour Daily Allowance
Cricket Board Officials May See Massive Cut In Foreign Tour Daily Allowance
India To Tour West Indies For Limited-Overs Series
India To Tour West Indies For Limited-Overs Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.