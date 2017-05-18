India Retain Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings

India retained the top position on the ICC Test Team Rankings with 123 points and are six points clear of South Africa (117). As per the latest ICC update, India gained one ranking point while South Africa jumped from 109 to 117 points. On the other hand, third-ranked Australia (100) are nine points clear from seventh-ranked Sri Lanka (91). According to the list, Bangladesh trail the West Indies by six points. While India and South Africa climbed up the ladder, Australia, England and Pakistan moved downwards.

Australia retained their third place but plummeted from 108 points to 100 points, England also stayed in fourth position but slipped to 99 points after losing two points.

Pakistan dropped behind New Zealand in sixth place to sit on 93 points.

Sri Lanka are 7th on 91 points (+1), West Indies 8th on 75 points (+5), Bangladesh 9th on 69 points (+3) and Zimbabwe 10th with zero points (-5).

(With PTI Inputs)