India Propose Day-Night Test At Eden Gardens, Bangladesh Yet To Agree

India's upcoming home series against Bangladesh could feature a day-night Test as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed to play the Eden Gardens five-day game under lights. "They (BCCI) have proposed (a Day-Night Test) and we will let them know after thinking a while," BCB cricket operation Chairman Akram Khan said on Sunday.

"We have received the letter two or three days (back) and we will take a decision in this regard but we have not discussed it (yet). We will let them know about our decision within one or two days," he added.

If the visitors agree, Kolkata could host India's first-ever day-night Test.

The first Test of the two-match series will start on November 14 in Indore while the second is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens from November 22.

On Friday, newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that skipper Virat Kohli is keen on playing pink-ball Tests.

"I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to go forward," Ganguly had said.

The first-ever day-night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval in November 2015. Four years later, the number one Test team in the world, India, are yet to play a five-day game under lights.

Before the Test series, India and Bangladesh will play a three-match T20I series, starting on November 3.

(With IANS Inputs)