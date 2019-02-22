 
India-Pakistan World Cup Match: Will Follow Cricket Board's Decision, Says Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 22 February 2019 12:52 IST

India's World Cup match with Pakistan has come under a cloud following the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

India-Pakistan World Cup Match: Will Follow Cricket Board
Yuzvendra Chahal demanded firm action against those behind the Pulwama attack. © AFP

Yuzvendra Chahal, Team India's spinner mainstay, said on Friday said that the players will follow the orders of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the chorus grows for boycotting the India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 match. Speculations are rife that India might refuse to play the World Cup game between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played on June 16 in Manchester. However, there has been no official announcement from any of the boards. "It's not in our hands. If the BCCI says, we will play. If they say no then we won't," Chahal said.

There have been growing demands that India should boycott their clash against Pakistan during the World Cup starting May 30 in England and Wales, as a mark of protest against the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Expressing anger over the terror strike, Chahal demanded firm action against those behind the barbaric attack.

"If we don't take action, nothing will change. This is high time. We should take a firm action. There are people in Pakistan who are not at fault but those who are behind the attack should be punished," Chahal said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday to take a decision on the India-Pakistan World Cup match issue.

Diana Edulji, member of CoA, said that they will follow the due procedure, which is taking opinion from External Affairs Ministry, Sports Ministry and Home Ministry, and then take a call.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket Yuzvendra Chahal
Highlights
  • The chorus grows for boycotting the India-Pakistan WC match
  • The World Cup 2019 is starting on May 30 in England and Wales
  • India are scheduled to play Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester
