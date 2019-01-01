India, Pakistan To Begin Men's T20 World Cup 2020 Campaign From Super 12s Stage

India and Pakistan will begin their Men's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign from the Super 12s stage, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in a press release on Tuesday. Along side the two heavyweights, top-ranked teams England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Windies and Afghanistan will also start their campaign directly in the Super 12s. The cricket's global governing body also confirmed the teams that have qualified directly for the Men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia. According to release, the decision was based on ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings as on December, 31 2018.

As per the qualification criteria set for the tournament, Australia and the other nine top ranked sides have ensured direct qualification.

The top eight make it straight to the Super 12s stage while the remaining two will play in the group stage along with six other teams who will make it through from the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019.

Four teams from the group stage will advance to the Super 12s.

The release also mentioned that former champions and three-time finalists Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to contend with the other six qualifiers in the group stage of the tournament, which will be held from October 18 to November 15, 2020.