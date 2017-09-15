 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India, Pakistan Fans Bash Australian Journalist For Kohli 'Sweeper' Tweet

Updated: 15 September 2017 17:16 IST

The mischievous tweet immediately garnered reaction from both India and Pakistan.

India, Pakistan Fans Bash Australian Journalist For Kohli 'Sweeper' Tweet
Virat Kohli made an effort to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan last year © Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli, who has earned accolades all around the world for his skills, was recently targetted by an Australian journalist, Dennis who was immediately in the firing line after he took a dig at the Indian captain. Dennis uploaded a photo on Twitter where the Indian captain is seen cleaning the stadium with a broom in his hand and captioned it as, "Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match". This was ahead of the first T20 played between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The picture tweeted by Dennis that shows Kohli sweeping was in an effort by the Indian skipper to promote the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan last year. As soon as the picture was tweeted, fans from both the countries, India and Pakistan trolled the Australian journalist with their replies.

Dennis had also trolled Sachin Tendulkar earlier and the result was pretty much identical.

Kohli is currently gearing up for the ODI series against Australia starting on September 17. The first match will be played at Chennai followed by four more one-dayers.

Topics : India Pakistan Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was targetted by an Australian journalist on Twitter
  • An Australian journalist uploaded a photo of Virat Kohli on Twitter
  • India and Pakistan cricket fans bashed the Australian journalist
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Double Ton To Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' At Sharjah, Watch Top 5 Memorable Knocks
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Double Ton To Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' At Sharjah, Watch Top 5 Memorable Knocks
India vs Australia: Five Indian Players To Watch Out For
India vs Australia: Five Indian Players To Watch Out For
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Bats For Peace Ahead Of ODIs
India vs Australia: Steve Smith Bats For Peace Ahead Of ODIs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 11 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.