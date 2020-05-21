India May Tour South Africa In August For Three-Match T20I Series

India and South Africa may play three T20 Internationals at the end of August, provided the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic improves substantially, Cricket South Africa announced in a press release on Thursday. The fixtures are currently scheduled for late August but CSA's acting chief executive Jacques Faul said. Faul also spoke positively about the discussions that have been taking place to play against India but added that a lot of that planning revolved around the lockdown and what the government of South Africa would and would not allow. That tour is scheduled for late August.

"We've had a very good discussion with them (BCCI)," the CSA executive added.

"We are engaging via SASCOC with the Minister (of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa). We are in the process of seeking an audience with the Minister to get permission if needed to play behind closed doors and this will relate to the possibility of the India tour and other incoming tours.

"We're trying to be innovative because it is an important tour to us.

"Leading to that, a lot of good work is being done by Dr. Manjra, who heads up our COVID-19 steering committee. We continue to take guidance from him. A lot of work is being done in terms of scenario planning."

BCCI agreeing to this bilateral series will also mean that they will have CSA's support if they want to organise the IPL in October-November window instead of T20 World Cup.

Considering the fast-evolving situation, CSA has reiterated that the series will be subject to the clearances from the highest authorities of both India and South Africa.

Faul said they have already initiated the process to seek permission from the South African government. "We're seeking via Sascoc an audience with the sports minister to be given approval to, if needed, play behind closed doors.

This will relate specifically to the potential of an incoming Indian tour," said Faul.

The CSA also confirmed that the India tour was not the only one they were working on. "We're engaging with the West Indies Cricket Board regarding tours that have been postponed and the FTP," he said.

"We're trying to find opportunities post their (West Indies) tour to England to see how we can fit that series in, whether it is a neutral ground or wherever we are permitted to play. We'll have to see where we sit towards August and what the restrictions are on international cricket."