India Lose Top ODI Spot To South Africa

Updated: 19 October 2017 20:15 IST

India on Thursday lost their numero uno status in ICC ODI rankings to South Africa following the Proteas' win over Bangladesh in the second ODI.

India are now second placed in the ODI rankings © AFP

According to the updated ICC ODI rankings, by virtue of South Africa's 104-run win over Bangladesh in the second ODI in Paarl, the Proteas jumped to the top spot, leapfrogging India.

While India and South Africa have identical 120 points against their name, India are placed second on the basis of decimal points.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's brilliant 125 off 109 balls in the final ODI, India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch the one-day series 4-1. With that win, the Indians reclaimed the No 1 rankings in one-dayers to go past South Africa who were second placed in the table then.

But India have a chance to reclaim their top spot as they host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series scheduled to begin in Mumbai on October 22.

(With PTI Inputs)

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

