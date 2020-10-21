India are set to travel to Australia later this year for a two-month long tour. India are scheduled to play four Tests, three Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in their first international tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report, due to the quarantine rules in place, BCCI's senior selection committee is expected to name a large squad with as many as 32 players traveling down under. A large set of players will help the team to keep a back-up player ready in case of an injury.

"They (selection committee) have been told to pick as large a squad as they want. We want back-up players ready and in Australia right through the tour. If a player gets injured, there shouldn't be a situation where we have to call for a player from India. In normal times we could send a player from India as a replacement but during these times, with quarantine rules in place, we don't want to be in a situation where we are short of players," a BCCI official quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The first of the four Tests will be a day-night contest and it will be played in Adelaide. However, the dates are yet to be finalised by Cricket Australia.

Promoted

The report also mentioned that families won't be allowed to travel with the team to Australia.

In the IPL, the BCCI gave franchises the responsibility to take a call on wives being allowed to travel to the UAE.