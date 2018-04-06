India Women Beat England By One Wicket In The First ODI

A combined effort helped India women edge past England by one wicket in the first One-Day International match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. First, the bowlers did a fantastic job to restrict England at 207 in 49.3 overs and then batswomen stood up to the occasion and chased down the total in 49.1 overs. In this match, India captain Mithali Raj etched her name in record books again as she became the most capped player in women's One-Day International cricket. Mithali surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired in September 2017 with 191 ODIs under her belt.