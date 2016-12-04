India Edge Past Pakistan to Win Women's T20 Asia Cup

India edged out Pakistan by 17 runs in the summit clash to clinch the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup in Bangkok on Sunday.

This was the sixth edition of the tournament and India have won all six events till date. They are unbeaten for 32 games in the tourney.

Opting to bat, India put up a total of 121/5 in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant innings from opener Mithali Raj, who remained unbeaten on 73. Mithali took 65 balls to score those crucial runs which also included seven fluent boundaries and also a six.

India had also beaten Pakistan earlier in the league stage of the tournament. Pakistan batted first on November 29 to score 97/7 in 20 overs which India chased down with five wickets and four balls to spare.

She was the lone crusader throughout the Indian innings until Jhulan Goswami (17 not out) stepped out in the middle to strike a couple of huge sixes which propelled the total beyond the 120-run mark.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Anam Amin picked up two wickets for Pakistan while Sana Mir and Sadia Yousuf scalped one each.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a decent start but they kept losing wickets regularly. Their skipper Bismah Maroof top scored with 25, which also included two boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht, who opened the bowling, clinched two wickets while four other Indian bowlers picked up a wicket each.

In the end, Pakistan could only muster 104/6, enabling India to keep a clean slate at the continental championship.

The Women's Asia Cup was played four times as a 50-over tournament from 2004 to 2008. In 2012 the competition was first played in the 20-over format before the 2016 edition.

India have won all six editions of the event, having beaten Pakistan in the final of the last two.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, hosts Thailand and Nepal were playing the 2016 tournament with the top-2 reaching the final.