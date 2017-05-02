 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

India Drop To Fourth In ICC T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand On Top

Updated: 02 May 2017 17:14 IST

Having dropped six points, India are now on 118 points, three behind second placed England and third placed Pakistan.

India Drop To Fourth In ICC T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand On Top
India dropppd to fourth in ICC T20I team rankings © AFP

A day after the Indian cricket team moved to No.3 in the One Day Internationals (ODI) rankings, Virat Kohli and Co. dropped two places to slip to fourth position in the ICC Twenty20 International (T20I) team rankings following the annual update on May 1. Having dropped six points, India are now on 118 points, three behind second placed England and third placed Pakistan -- both of whom are on 121 points each. New Zealand sit atop the table with 125 points. Pakistan joined England on 121 after earning five points. However, they are a rank behind England by a fraction of a point.

England climbed up three places after gaining seven points but are still four points behind table-topper New Zealand, who are on 125 points despite dropping two points.

South Africa lost two places to be at fifth spot after conceding six points, but are a point ahead of Australia.

Australia have swapped places with reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, the West Indies.

West Indies are on 14 points ahead of 2014 winner and eighth-ranked Sri Lanka (95 points, down by four). Bangladesh are ranked 10th on 78 points after gaining four points, while Zimbabwe have retained 12th position.

Australia and the next nine highest-ranked sides on the T20I Team Rankings will qualify automatically for the ICC World Twenty20 2020, which will be staged in Australia.

The bottom eight sides on the team rankings will get a second chance to qualify for the seventh edition of the tournament when they will join the regional qualifiers in the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier 2019.

Six sides will qualify from the qualifier to complete the 16-team line-up.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Virat Kohli England New Zealand Pakistan Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India are 3rd in ODI rankings
  • India dropped two places to move to fourth in T20I rankings
  • New Zealand are No.1 with 125 points
Related Articles
No Decision On Champions Trophy Without Administrators' Approval, Says CoA Head
No Decision On Champions Trophy Without Administrators' Approval, Says CoA Head
BCCI Recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur For Arjuna Award
BCCI Recommends Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur For Arjuna Award
ICC ODI Team Rankings: India Climb To 3rd Place, South Africa Maintain Top Spot
ICC ODI Team Rankings: India Climb To 3rd Place, South Africa Maintain Top Spot
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.