India Drop To Fourth In ICC T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand On Top

A day after the Indian cricket team moved to No.3 in the One Day Internationals (ODI) rankings, Virat Kohli and Co. dropped two places to slip to fourth position in the ICC Twenty20 International (T20I) team rankings following the annual update on May 1. Having dropped six points, India are now on 118 points, three behind second placed England and third placed Pakistan -- both of whom are on 121 points each. New Zealand sit atop the table with 125 points. Pakistan joined England on 121 after earning five points. However, they are a rank behind England by a fraction of a point.

England climbed up three places after gaining seven points but are still four points behind table-topper New Zealand, who are on 125 points despite dropping two points.

South Africa lost two places to be at fifth spot after conceding six points, but are a point ahead of Australia.

Australia have swapped places with reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, the West Indies.

West Indies are on 14 points ahead of 2014 winner and eighth-ranked Sri Lanka (95 points, down by four). Bangladesh are ranked 10th on 78 points after gaining four points, while Zimbabwe have retained 12th position.

Australia and the next nine highest-ranked sides on the T20I Team Rankings will qualify automatically for the ICC World Twenty20 2020, which will be staged in Australia.

The bottom eight sides on the team rankings will get a second chance to qualify for the seventh edition of the tournament when they will join the regional qualifiers in the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier 2019.

Six sides will qualify from the qualifier to complete the 16-team line-up.

