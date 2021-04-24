India Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's Mother Dies Of COVID-19
India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvamba Devi, has died due to COVID-19.
India women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvamba Devi, has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's death on Saturday. "Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.
Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!!— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021
Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.
