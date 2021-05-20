"Virus Took Him Away": Abhinav Mukund's Grandfather Dies Of Covid
India batsman Abhinav Mukund took to Twitter to pen a heartfelt note for his grandfather who succumbed to COVID-19.
Highlights
-
Abhinav Mukund's grandfather died of COVID-19
-
The India opener penned a heartfelt note on social media
-
Abhinav Mukund has represented India in seven Tests so far
India opening batsman Abhinav Mukund took to Twitter on Thursday to break the news that his grandfather died due to coronavirus. The 31-year-old left-hander said that his grandfather was hale and healthy but the "virus took him away". Abhinav Mukund wrote a heartfelt post on social media after his grandfather succumbed to the deadly virus. "With great sadness, i would like to inform you all that i have lost my grandfather Mr. TK Subbarao to CoVid19. He was 95. A man known for his discipline and his exemplary routines, was otherwise hale and healthy till the virus took him away. Om Shanti," Abhinav Mukund tweeted.
With great sadness, i would like to inform you all that i have lost my grandfather Mr. TK Subbarao to CoVid19. He was 95. A man known for his discipline and his exemplary routines,was otherwise hale and healthy till the virus took him away. Om Shanti!— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) May 20, 2021
The Tamil Nadu-born batsman made his international debut against the West Indies in a Test match in 2011.
Mukund played seven Tests for the country and has scored 320 runs. His best knock came against Sri Lanka in his last Test where the left-handed batsman scored 81 runs in the second innings of the Galle Test.
Although his last international appearance came nearly four years back, Mukund has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.
Promoted
He has played 145 First Class matches and has amassed over 10,000 runs at an impressive average of 47.93.
In a game against Maharashtra in 2008, the Tamil Nadu opener produced one of his finest knocks and registered his highest first-class score -- 300 not out.