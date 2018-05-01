India Consolidate Top Spot In ICC Test Rankings, South Africa Remain Second

India remained on the top of the latest ICC Test Team Rankings on Tuesday, ahead of South Africa and Australia. Not only that, with the results from 2014-15 being removed from the equation and those from 2015-16 and 2016-17 being weighted at 50 per cent, India have actually stretched their lead over South Africa from four to 13 points. For India, who played four Tests in the 2014-15 season losing 2-0 in Australia and had earlier lost the five-Test tour of England 3-1 in the summer of 2014, the move up was expected following an excellent run since, highlighted by 10 wins in 13 Tests in the 2016-17 season. India have reached an aggregate of 125 while South Africa have lost five points and slipped to 112. South Africa are, however, still comfortably ahead of the remaining sides.

Australia are placed third with 106 points after gaining four points following the update, taking back the position from New Zealand, who had overtaken them at the last cut-off date of April 3. England have gained one point and sit fifth on the rankings table.

That change saw New Zealand assure themselves of USD 200,000 for finishing third. India and South Africa had won USD 1 million and USD 500,000, respectively for finishing first and second at the cut-off date. After the update, New Zealand remain on 102 points while England have inched closer, reaching 98 after gaining one point.

In another interesting movement, Bangladesh have moved ahead of the West Indies, who are in ninth position for the first time ever.

The Windies have lost five points and are now on 67 points while Bangladesh have gained four points to reach 75, eight points clear of the Caribbeans.

Sri Lanka remain in sixth position after losing one point while Zimbabwe have gained one point to reach two. The table will see new additions in the form of Afghanistan and Ireland after they play their first Tests following their Full Membership status.

Ireland are due to play their first Test against Pakistan in Malahide, Dublin, from May 11 to 15 while Afghanistan's first Test will be against India in Bengaluru from June 14 to 18.

