 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India Capable Of Winning All ICC tournaments: Brian Lara

Updated: 02 January 2020 17:20 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Brian Lara believes that under the leadership of Virat Kohli, India are capable of winning all ICC tournaments.

India Capable Of Winning All ICC tournaments: Brian Lara
India had last won an ICC tournament in 2013 under the captaincy of the then skipper MS Dhoni. © Twitter

Batting great Brian Lara believes that the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is well capable of winning all ICC tournaments they play. The former Windies skipper also felt that Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are some of the batsmen who can break the record of his highest Test score of 400. The Kohli-led Team India will visit Australia for the T20 World Cup in October and November this year and the Men in Blue have been reaching the semi-finals and finals of the ICC tournaments consistently. However, they have faltered on big days.

India had last won an ICC tournament in 2013 under the captaincy of the then skipper MS Dhoni in England.

"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," Lara was quoted as saying by India Today.

Lara's knock of 400 against England in 2004 is still the highest individual score in Test cricket and when quizzed which cricketers could break the record, the former cricketer said: "It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set."

"He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So, they have got quite a group of players who can do so," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Brian Lara Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma David Andrew Warner David Warner Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lara believes that the Indian side is capable of winning ICC tournaments
  • He said that Rohit, Kohli or Warner can break his Test record of 400 runs
  • India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni
Related Articles
Brian Lara Pays A Visit To President Ram Nath Kovind At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Brian Lara Pays A Visit To President Ram Nath Kovind At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Virat Kohli Is Cricketing Version Of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara
Virat Kohli Is Cricketing Version Of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara
Brian Lara Feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Can Break His 400-Run Test Record
Brian Lara Feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Can Break His 400-Run Test Record
Rishabh Pant "Different" From MS Dhoni, Excessive Pressure "Unnecessary", Says Brian Lara
Rishabh Pant "Different" From MS Dhoni, Excessive Pressure "Unnecessary", Says Brian Lara
Brian Lara Hopeful West Indies Will Be "A Better Team" After India Series
Brian Lara Hopeful West Indies Will Be "A Better Team" After India Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 30 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.