India beat Bangladesh In Qualifiers To Book ICC Women's World Cup Berth

Updated: 17 February 2017 18:21 IST

Riding on Mona Meshram and Mithali Raj's half-century, India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo.

Mithali Raj scored 73 to take India home against Bangladesh © ICC

Mona Meshram (78 not out) and Mithali Raj (73 not out) stitched together an unbeaten 136-run partnership for the second wicket to take India home against Bangladesh at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. In the process, India booked a berth in the ICC Women's World Cup to be played in England in June. Chasing a target of 156 runs, India lost Deepti Sharma (1) early but Meshram and Raj weathered the early storm as both looked in very good touch. Meshram brought up her half-century in 50 balls with Raj giving her good company at the other end. The Indian skipper hit 10 boundaries and a six on her way to 73.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first. Mansi Joshi was the pick of the bowlers for India as she picked up 3 wickets conceding only 25 runs in her 10 overs.

Devika Vaidya claimed two wickets and gave away only 17 runs in her seven overs. As India first restricted Bangladesh women to a paltry 155 for eight in 50 overs and then chased down the target, reaching 158 for one in 33.3 overs.

Fargana Hoque (50) was the lone warrior for Bangladesh with Sharmin Akhter (35) putting up stiff resistance against a formidable Indian bowling line-up.

Khadija Tul Kubra picked up the only wicket for Bangladesh as she dismissed Deepti, leaving India in a spot of bother at 22 for 1. But Meshram and Raj made sure that India reached the target without any hiccups.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 155 for eight in 50 overs (Fargana Hoque 50, Sharmin Akhter 35; Mansi Joshi 3/25).

India: 158 for one in 33.3 overs (Mona Meshram 78 not out; Mithali Raj 73 not out; Khadija Tul Kubra 1/37).



Highlights
  • Mona Meshram scored 78 runs in the run chase
  • Mansi Joshi picked up 3 wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 155
  • India won the match by 9 wickets
