India Beat Bangladesh By 10 Wickets In Blind Cricket World Cup

India continued their dominant performance in the on-going 5th Blind Cricket World Cup as they thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets to register their third victory of the tournament. Bangladesh, electing to bat first, scored 226 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. India captain Ajay Reddy's, who shone with the ball, finished the match with the figures of four for 37. In reply, India, riding on fine centuries from Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, reached the target in just 18.4 overs. Reddy (B2 - blind level 2) remained unbeaten on 101 off 60 balls while Ramesh (B3 - blind level 3) remained unbeaten on 105 off 57 balls.

Reddy, who displayed an all round performance, slammed 14 fours in his innings and Ramesh hit 17 boundaries.

In their last match, defending champions India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets and halted their two-game winning streak. Batting first, Pakistan scored a competitive target of 282 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs as Haryana's Deepak Malik (B3 - blind level 3) top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 71 balls. Malik, who steered India's innings struck eight boundaries. Apart from him, Venkatesh (64 off 55 balls) and skipper Ajay Reddy (47 off 34) shared 106 runs for the fourth wicket to help India register their second consecutive win.

Pakistan, after losing first two wickets early, were steadied by a 137-run partnership stitched together by Mohammad Jamil (B3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) for the third wicket. While Nisar Ali was dismissed by Ajay Reddy for 63, Jamil remained unbeaten on 94.

India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in yet another high-scoring match after their first match got cancelled due to the wet outfield against Australia. India, after winning the toss, had put Sri Lanka into bat, who in turn scored a massive 358 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Sampath scored 68 runs and KA Silva 64.

In reply, India rode on Deepak Malik's unbeaten 179 off 103 balls to win the match in 32 overs. India captain Ajay Reddy scored nine runs and Prakash Jayaramiah scored 76. Malik was named Man of the Match.

India will next play Nepal on January 14.

The first semi-final of the tournament will be played on January 17, while the tournament final will be played on January 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium.