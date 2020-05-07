Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India-Australia Test Series Will Be Battle Between Two Incredibly Strong Bowling Attacks: Joe Burns

Updated: 07 May 2020 20:42 IST

Joe Burns feels Test series between India and Australia will be a contest between two world-class bowling attacks.

India-Australia Test Series Will Be Battle Between Two Incredibly Strong Bowling Attacks: Joe Burns
Joe Burns has been a key batsman in the Australian batting lineup in Tests. © AFP

Australian opener Joe Burns on Thursday said that his team's much-awaited home Test series against India later this year is primarily set to be a battle between "two incredibly strong bowling attacks". Virat Kohli and Co. are scheduled to play four Tests in Australia in December-January, a series currently in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 2.5 lakh lives across the world. "I look at Australia and India as having two incredibly strong bowling attacks and that's what's going to be so exciting watching the two teams go at it," Burns told reporters in a video conference on Thursday. 

India's attack would be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, while Australia's pace attack would be led by world no.1 Pat Cummins. 

Burns view is in sharp contrast to the focus of the overall hype, which is the batting of the two sides. India boasts of the peerless Virat Kohli and a marauding Rohit Sharma, while Australia has been bolstered by the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. 

"I think both teams are going to have a lot to play for with the number one ranking and their positions in the world Test championships," he said. 

In the latest ICC Test rankings, Australia regained the world's No.1 status after overtaking India. However, they are placed second in the ICC World Test Championships points table, behind leaders India. 

"That's what's motivating us at the moment in terms of all the training we're doing with an eye looking forward to a huge summer against the Indian cricket team," he explained. 

As a specialist opener, Burns said his role will be to negate the new ball Indian bowlers early in the Test. "I guess as an opening batter, that's why it's so exciting for myself. There's going to be a huge challenge this summer and a big role to play in nullifying the Indian bowlers, especially early in a Test match, the morning of day one with the new ball." "They are obviously world-class teams. You look at the world ranking, they were number one and now we have got to number one, so I know that series will be anticipated by everyone and as a player, this is a sort of series you want to play in and do well in." 

With the coronavirus also threatening the T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia is under financial stress and has gone on a cost-cutting drive, which included standing down 80 percent of its staff at 20 percent salary. There is also speculation that the Sheffield Shield for 2020-21 would be curtailed to cut costs. 

Burns, however, hoped it won't be tinkered with. "I love the fact we have a really strong first-class system. The 10 games, where you play everyone twice," Burns, who was struck down by a fatigue illness after an indifferent season, said. 

"It leads to world-class players coming into Test teams. You don't want to see that get changed. "Obviously it is unique circumstances at the moment and There's a lot of things to work through ... the players' association is consulted on those things."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Joe Burns Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Joe Burns is looking forward to the Test series against India at home
  • He feels both sides have great bowlers which will set up a great contest
  • Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah are two top ranked fast bowlers
Related Articles
Nathan Lyon Shines As Australia Take Complete Control Of Sydney Test
Nathan Lyon Shines As Australia Take Complete Control Of Sydney Test
David Warner, Joe Burns Engage In Rock Paper Scissors Before Batting In 2nd Test Against Pakistan. Watch
David Warner, Joe Burns Engage In Rock Paper Scissors Before Batting In 2nd Test Against Pakistan. Watch
Australia vs Pakistan: Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns Return, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris Axed From Australia Test Squad
Australia vs Pakistan: Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns Return, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris Axed From Australia Test Squad
South Australia Bowler Escapes "Nasty" Injury After Landing Awkwardly During Marsh Cup. Watch
South Australia Bowler Escapes "Nasty" Injury After Landing Awkwardly During Marsh Cup. Watch
Ashes 2019, 1st Test: Rory Burns Maiden Test Century Frustrates Australia On Day 2
Ashes 2019, 1st Test: Rory Burns' Maiden Test Century Frustrates Australia On Day 2
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.