 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

India Announce Squad For 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup

Updated: 02 December 2019 12:28 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg, with a first-class double century and a List A century to his name, will captain the India U-19 team in South Africa.

India Announce Squad For 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup
Priyam Garg will lead India's 15-member U-19 World Cup squad. © Twitter

Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead defending champions India in next year's Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup after the BCCI on Monday named him captain of a 15-member squad for the tournament to be held in South Africa. The All-India Junior Selection Committee, which met in Mumbai on Sunday, picked the squad for the tournament to be held from January 17 to February 9. The 19-year-old Garg, a right handed top-order batsman, has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name.

He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. He hit a 74 in the final against India B last month.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the youngest to score a List-A double-century, is also part of the squad that will travel to South Africa.

The 13th edition of the U-19 World Cup will be played among 16 teams, split into four groups.

India are placed in Group A with first-time qualifier Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super League stage.

India is the most successful team in the tournament, having won four titles till date, including the last edition in 2018, when the Prithvi-Shaw led team beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Ahead of the World Cup, the India U-19 team will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19 and New Zealand U-19.

Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan will be the additional player in the squad for the South Africa tour and the Quadrangular Series.

Indian squad for U-19 World Cup: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

India U-19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Priyam Garg (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Priyam Garg India U19 India U19 Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The U-19 World Cup will be held in South Africa next year
  • UP batsman Priyam Garg will lead India in the tournament
  • Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel will be the vice-captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 26 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.