India A vs Bangladesh: Focus On Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav In Warm-Up Tie

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and a fit-again Jayant Yadav will be looking to impress the team management and stake claim in the India Test squad when India A take on Bangladesh in a a two-day game, starting on Sunday. Pandya had done well during the recent one-day international and Twenty20 series against England while Jayant played for Haryana in the recently-concluded North Zone leg of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Abhinav Mukund, who has played five Test matches for India, will lead the 14-member side at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad.

The team of 14 features all performers in the Ranji Trophy including top run-getter Priyank Panchal and top wicket-taker Shahbaz Nadeem.

Priyank will have his first taste of facing an international attack when he goes up against the likes of Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan.

One of the unique feature of the squad is presence of three wicketkeepers -- Ishan Kishan, who is named in the list as the wicketkeeper. But it also has the flamboyant Rishabh Pant and second highest scorer of the season Nitin Saini of Haryana.

Since a two-day match is not an official first-class game, there is a possibility that selectors can check out all three glovesmen.

Mumbai's top run-getter Shreyas Iyer gets another chance at the 'A' level while Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar is also a part of the squad.

With dearth of quality left-arm seamers in the country, Rajasthan's Aniket Chaudhary and Hyderabad's former India U-19 Chama Milind will like to showcase what they can bring to the table.

Mukund, meanwhile, will be looking to put some pressure on regular openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay with a good performance in the warm-up game.

India A Squad: Abhinav Mukund (captain), Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Ishank Jaggi, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Chama Milind, Nitin Saini (wk).

Bangladesh Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain and wk), Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Sabbir Rahaman, Shakib al Hasan, Liton Kumar Das, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz.

(With PTI Inputs)