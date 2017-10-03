 
India A Trounce New Zealand A By Innings And 26 Runs To Win Series 2-0

Updated: 03 October 2017 18:00 IST

Spinners Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem wreaked havoc as India A thrashed New Zealand A by an innings and 26 runs to win the two-match unofficial 'Test' series 2-0 on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma claimed 5/78. © Facebook

Spinners Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem wreaked havoc as India A thrashed New Zealand A by an innings and 26 runs to win the two-match unofficial 'Test' series 2-0 on Tuesday. After scoring 211 in their first innings, the visitors managed only 210 in their second essay, courtesy another batting collapse despite starting the final day at 104 for 1. India A had scored 447 in their only innings. Leg-spinner Karn (5/78 in 20.3 overs) and left-arm spinner Nadeem (4/41 in 26 overs) ran through the opposition line-up as they added only 106 runs losing nine wickets in the process. Pacer Shardul Thakur took the other wicket.

After a match haul of eight wickets in the first game, Railways' Karn once again got another eight wickets (8/129) in the second match.

Henry Nicholls (94) played a lone hand, which incidentally wasn't enough as none of the other batsmen were able to support him.

Save the second wicket stand of 105 runs between Raval and Nicholls, there wasn't a single partnership of more than 30 runs.

New Zealand A have been completely outclassed in the series having lost the first 'Test' by an innings and 31 runs. The batsmen simply didn't have any clue how to negotiate Karn-Nadeem duo. While Karn ended the series with 16 wickets, Nadeem wasn't far behind with 14 in his kitty.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 211 & 210 (Henry Nicholls 94; Karn Sharma 5/78, Shahbaz Nadeem 4/41).

India A 1st Innings: 447.

India A won by an innings and 26 runs. India A won series 2-0.

 

