India A Punish Bangladesh in Drawn Practice Game

India A clearly dominated the two-day practice game against Bangladesh which concluded at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Monday. The visitors will now take on India in a one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the same city February 9 onwards. On Monday though, Bangladesh posted 73/2 in their second innings to draw the match against India A. Tamim Iqbal (42 not out) and Mahmudullah (1 not out) were at the crease at stumps. India A, playing their first innings, resumed from their overnight total of 91/1, trailing by 133 runs after Bangladesh on Sunday declared their first innings at 224/8.

Playing through the day, India A amassed 461 for 8 before declaring in their first innings with only 15 overs left in the day.

India A were helped by centuries of opener Priyank Kirit Panchal (103 retired out) and No.3 batsman Shreyas Iyer (100 retired out) and lower order Vijay Shankar (103 not out).

Iyer slammed his ton off only 92 balls with 11 fours and four sixes. Shankar was unbeaten on 103 from 81 balls, hitting 14 fours and three sixes.

For the tourists, Subashis Roy and Taijul Islam took three wickets each. Subashis captured 3-57 in 16 overs while Taijul picked up 3-141 in 28 overs.

Impressive openers end the match as a drawn.

Read more: https://t.co/gnBd5kMpvC pic.twitter.com/k5AJjZ8opc — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 6, 2017

In the 15 overs played before the close, Bangladesh reached 73/2.

Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for 25 by Kuldeep Yadav, who also claimed the wicket of Mominul Haque (0).

Brief scores: Bangladesh 224/8 declared and 73/2 drew against India A 461/8d

(With inputs from IANS)