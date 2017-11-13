 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Visitors, Then Deletes Tweet

Updated: 13 November 2017 11:57 IST

From tweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to indulging in banter with cricketers, it is impossible to predict who Bhajji might do next.

India vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Visitors, Then Deletes Tweet
Harbhajan Singh is currently struggling to make a comeback into the Indian team. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh's approach to social media mirrors his personality on the cricket field. The off-spinner does not shy away from a challenge and gives back as good as he gets. From tweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to indulging in banter with cricketers, it is impossible to predict who Bhajji might do next. That is exactly what happened after Harbhajan reacted to a comment from Sri Lankan batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, who spoke about negating the threat of Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming Test series.

"I know Jadeja and Ashwin are both hungry for wickets. Every time they bowl it's about sticking to the basics. If I don't give them any chance, they will try to do something else. If we need them to change the field you have to do something extra," he said.

The Sri Lanka opener scored 285 runs, including a valiant 141 in the second innings of the first Test against India two months ago.

"That's my game plan... I wait for the loose ones and I will stick to that. If it does not work I will think out of the box and give some extra pressure to the bowlers," Karunaratne told reporters after day one of their tour match against Board President's XI,.

"Same way how they did in recent series.. they r getting beaten by Zimbabwe.. 1st inn 200 second inn 150. Sri Lankan team at their lowest so sad to see them like this.. hope they will revive and get to international level," tweeted Harbhajan in response to the Sri Lankan's comment.

The Punjab bowler then went on to delete his tweet.

Sri Lanka will look to give Bhajji a befitting reply with a strong show on the pitch. India will play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. against the visitors. The first Test begins in Kolkata from November 16. Virat Kohli's men start as clear favorites to sweep the series as they did recently in Sri Lanka.

Topics : Sri Lanka India Cricket Harbhajan Singh India vs Sri Lanka 2017
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harbhajan Singh mocked the Sri Lanka team
  • The off-spinner then deleted his tweet
  • India and Sri Lanka play the first Test of the series on November 16
Related Articles
Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag Share Concerns About Rising Air Pollution
Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag Share Concerns About Rising Air Pollution
Why No Muslims In Indian Cricket Team, Asks Sacked Officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Harbhajan Singh Responds
Why No Muslims In Indian Cricket Team, Asks Sacked Officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Harbhajan Singh Responds
Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply
Harbhajan Singh Trolled On Twitter, Cricketer Gives Befitting Reply
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.