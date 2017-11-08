India vs New Zealand: Virender Sehwag Has Last Laugh In Twitter 'War' With Ross Taylor

India's series win over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series handed Virender Sehwag the perfect chance to have one final go at his friend Ross Taylor. As soon as the Men in Blue registered a 6-run win in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, Sehwag tweeted Taylor. "Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India," he wrote.

Dhulaai ke baad silaai, but well played NZ.Never feel very bad losing against NZ because they are such nice guys,but sweet victory for India https://t.co/bpUkjbdzY7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2017

Viru's response was to Taylor's tweet from November 5.

The duo has been trading friendly fire on the social micro-blogging site throughout the series.

Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji . Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders .#indvsnz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 22, 2017

Thanks @virendersehwag bhai agli Baar Apna order time pe Bhej dena so Mai Apko agli Diwali ke pehle deliver kardunga ....happy Diwali — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Hahaha Masterji , is saal waali patloon hi ek bilaang choti karke dena next diwali pe. Ross the Boss, most sporting :) https://t.co/FNpAwrWCB4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

Has your Darji not done a good job this Diwali ??? — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Thanks viru for your kind words . Do let me know if you want anything to be stitched ?? ?? See u in Delhi — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) October 23, 2017

Sure, will come up with orders from entire family . Best wishes for the next few matches before getting to the main business . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2017

Sehwag and Taylor's Twitter banter on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand series thoroughly entertained the Indian fans. The Kiwi batsman may not ended up on the winning side in the end, but he did carve out a special place in the hearts of the local fans with his Hindi.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/9) and Yuzvendra Chahal (8 runs in 2 overs) starred with the ball as the batsmen could not catch up with the ever-rising required run-rate. For New Zealand, Colin de Grandhomme was the only saving grace who remained not-out on 17.

Playing spoilsport, the rains reduced the decisive match of the series and first ever International match at Greenfield Stadium to an eight-overs per side affair.

Stroke-making was not easy under the conditions and all the hosts could manage to put on board was 67 for five, featuring only seven boundaries, including three sixes.

However, the Indian pacers and spinners bowled their hearts out in a short but exciting contest. They were well supported by agile fielders.

(With inputs from PTI)