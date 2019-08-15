Independence Day: Virat Kohli Urges Indians To Work Towards Progress Of The Country

Virat Kohli urged Indians to work together towards progress of the country on occasion of the 73rd Independence Day. A day before the Independence Day, Virat Kohli, led India to a dominating One-Day International (ODI) series victory over the West Indies. Virat Kohli, who played the role of a sheet anchor in India's chase in the final ODI, took to Twitter and said, "Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. Jai Hind".

With the ODI series triumph, India extended their dominance over the West Indies in the limited-overs after having thrashed the Twenty20 champions in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma, deputy to Virat Kohli in the limited-overs, also wished the country well on the occasion. In his tweet, Rohit Sharma asked his fellow Indians to protect animals and marine life.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who will join the Team India camp for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies asked the citizen to take "oath to protect the peace and unity of our nation".

The Indian team will be next seen in action in the Test series against West Indies, starting from August 22.