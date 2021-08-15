Team India players celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day as skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri led a flag hoisting ceremony in London. Members of the Indian contingent, including players and their family members, gathered around the Indian tricolour hoisted on a mast as Kohli and Shastri came forward to unfurl the flag. The flag hoisting was followed by the national anthem and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Glory to Mother India).

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, #TeamIndia members came together to hoist the flag pic.twitter.com/TuypNY5hjU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021

India are playing England in the second Test of a five-match series at Lord's and the country's Independence Day fell on Day 4 of the Test.

Several India cricketers took to social media to post wishes on the occasion, including off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma among others.

To be a part of this glorious country and to get the chance to represent it is the greatest gift I have received. Let's remember all those who put India's independence ahead of themselves and gave us freedom. #HappyIndependenceDay — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2021

Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom leads us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day! #mdshami11 #aairahshami17 #indiaIndependenceday pic.twitter.com/ChGgze3lSw — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2021

Saare jag me kahin nahi hai dusara #Hindustan!



This #IndependenceDay2021, let's take a moment to value our nation and never forget the supreme sacrifices made by our brave hearts to give us the freedom, today.



Jai Hind! #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/AGy9hkuJ1x — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 14, 2021

At Lord's, Joe Root's masterly 180 not out helped England take a 27-run lead in the first innings.

England were dismissed on 391 on Day 3 in reply to India's 364.

Day 4 began on a positive note for England as well, as pacer Mark Wood struck early in the first session to remove Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Promoted

Rahul was the in-form batsman for India after having scored one half-century and a century in the series thus far.

He starred for the visitors in the first innings, making a splendid 129 to give the team a good start and post a challenging total.