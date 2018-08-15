 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Post Inspirational Messages

Updated: 15 August 2018 10:05 IST

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with a flag.

Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Post Inspirational Messages
Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with a flag. © AFP

On the occasion of 72nd Independence Day, Indian cricketers and other sportspersons took to social media and posted inspirational messages. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with a flag. Everything in life is hard-earned. "Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no 'Team India' if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay," Tendulkar's post read.

Tendulkar, who took retirement from international cricket in 2013, represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs.

In 200 Tests, the Indian cricket icon has scored 15921 runs at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

He has 18426 ODI runs under his belt at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 fifties to his name.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote a poem on his Twitter handle.

India woman cricketer Sushma Verma also posted a message on India's 72nd Independence Day.

Here's how other sportspersons wished the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

Dressed in a white kurta and a safa (turban) of a similar hue tinged with orange and green, he unfurled the flag at the 17th century monument amid a 21-gun salute.

Modi was received at Lahori Gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. He then reviewed a tri-services guard of honour.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture with a flag
  • Tendulkar took retirement from international cricket in 2013
  • Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs
Related Articles
Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Post Inspirational Messages
Independence Day 2018: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Post Inspirational Messages
This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Announced His Arrival, Don Bradman Legacy Ended
This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Announced His Arrival, Don Bradman Legacy Ended
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Improvement He Wants In Test Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Improvement He Wants In Test Cricket
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
"I Was More Suited To Tests": Mohammad Kaif Likens His Batting Technique To Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir
India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar Returns Without Ringing Lord
India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar Returns Without Ringing Lord's Five-Minute Bell
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.